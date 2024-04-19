Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian to discuss the recent regional tensions, diplomatic sources said.

The call took place upon the request of Amirabdollahian, sources said, without elaborating.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have been escalating after Tehran launched a drone and missile attack on Saturday in response to the April 1 attack on its consulate in Syria, in which seven military advisers were killed.

The ministry statement came after a reported Israeli attack on Iran as sounds of heavy explosions were heard in at least two Iranian cities in the wee hours of Friday morning amid an alleged Israeli attack inside Iran.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan too on Friday commented on the escalation, saying, “At the moment, Israel is saying something and Iran says something else. We didn’t hear any reasonable statement (from either side).”

Iran's neighbor Türkiye severed ties with Israel after the Netanyahu government launched an all-out attack on the Gaza Strip, targeting innocent civilians. Ankara has pursued intense diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, which claimed the lives of thousands of people, since Oct. 7.

It has repeatedly called on the international community to contribute to efforts for a cease-fire and full access of the Palestinian enclave to humanitarian aid amid the Israeli blockade.