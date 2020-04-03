The nongovernmental organization, Association of Assistance Solidarity and Support for Refugees and Asylum-Seekers (ASRA), has prepared a guide in Arabic and Persian about the coronavirus pandemic. The guide is designed for refugees living in Turkey. It answers commonly asked questions about the pandemic and provides the latest updates and developments regarding COVID-19.

The ASRA website publishes the most recent data, measures against the disease as well as announcements by the Health Ministry. The guide on the website contains information about the threat of the pandemic and explains how the virus is transmitted, along with the symptoms associated with it.

“Through this website, scientific information and updated data of the Health Ministry, which carries out exemplary work in the international community, are shared and people are given access to true information. Foreigners, who cannot access necessary measures regarding the pandemic, have the possibility to reach true information easily on this website,” ASRA board member Esra Tüylüoğlu said.

In recent weeks, Turkey has closed most public spaces, schools and universities, and restricted public transport. It also imposed a 24-hour curfew for people aged 60 or over as well as for those with chronic illnesses.

In some cities and towns, police officers at checkpoints have started the thermal screening of people arriving from out of town. In a bid to raise awareness, traffic lights in most cities now flash messages urging people to stay home.

The COVID-19 disease that originated in Wuhan, China has infected more than 1.03 million people worldwide, killing over 54,200. More than 220,000 have recovered so far.

Since last week, Turkey had also rolled up its sleeves to inform Syrians living in Turkish-backed, Syrian opposition-controlled areas about the coronavirus outbreak and raise awareness among locals to protect themselves from spreading the virus in the war-torn country. Units working under the Turkish Health Ministry distributed informational brochures door-to-door in areas previously cleared of terrorists by the Turkish Armed Forces.

The brochures, prepared by the Presidency’s Communications Directorate, are written in Arabic and explain the ways to protect oneself from the coronavirus. Similar informative brochures were also distributed in the Operation Olive Branch, Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Peace Spring areas.