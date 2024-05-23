Turkic world is quickly emerging as a significant global power, according to Türkiye’s Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş.

Kurtulmuş was in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent on Wednesday to meet with Tanzila Narbayeva, the chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis.

“The Turkic world has the potential to become a new power center due to its human resources, natural resources and deep historical and cultural ties,” Kurtulmuş told Uzbek and Turkish media after the meeting.

"The unity, solidarity and development of the Turkic world contribute to global peace. It is never a development that would harm global peace or others. In this vast region spanning from Central Asia to Türkiye and the Balkans, referred to as the 'Turquoise Arc,' the presence of a strong entity in this area where 300 million people live will contribute to the formation of a new balance in the world and ensure global peace and well-being," he said.

He expressed his contentment with the hospitality extended to him and his delegation, attributing a sense of ease to their visit to their ancestral homeland, Uzbekistan.

Kurtulmuş also voiced satisfaction with Wednesday's productive discussions, which covered the recent rapprochement between the two countries, the steps to be taken in the process initiated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the support of these steps by the parliaments.

The Turkish Parliament speaker emphasized that the two countries can strengthen their relations across various fields, noting that cooperation in international relations would benefit both parties.

Separately, Kurtulmuş welcomed the move by Norway, Ireland and Spain to recognize Palestine as an independent state.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate the governments of Ireland, Spain and Norway for their just and courageous steps in recognizing the State of Palestine. The people and the conscience of humanity, which encourage states and governments to make these legitimate decisions, will undoubtedly defeat (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and his gang," he said in a post on X.

"The days when these war criminals, who have killed innocent people of all ages, will be tried and punished in international courts are near," he added, calling on all other countries in the world to stand by the Palestinian people and state.

The formal recognition of Palestine as a state by the three countries will enter into force on May 28.

Palestine is already recognized by eight European countries: Bulgaria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Sweden and the Greek Cypriot administration.

The recognition comes as Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 last year, despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.