Turkish officials Sunday condemned Armenia's shelling in Azerbaijan's second-largest city of Ganja.

"The attack in Azerbaijan's historical city of Ganja is the latest example of Armenia's unlawful and occupant attitude," Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop tweeted.

"I condemn this attack towards civilians, I wish success to the Azerbaijani army that is fighting for their country heroically."

Occupied Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan, he added.

Şentop also criticized the OSCE Minsk Group – co-chaired by France, Russia and the United States. – which he said "hesitates to find a fair solution for Armenia's occupation in Azerbaijani territories," for its silence on the attack.

He called on the body to end the double standards it uses when dealing with Azerbaijan.

Turkish political parties also condemned Armenia for targeting civilians in its attack on Ganja, Azerbaijan's second-largest city.

"I strongly condemn Armenia's vicious attack on Azerbaijan's city of Ganja, targeting innocent civilians by violating international law," said Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the Chairman of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), on Twitter.

He added that he stood with Azerbaijan in its "just cause."

Meanwhile, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli said Yerevan's actions attacking innocent civilians, constituted crimes against humanity.

"Armenia is the only anti-peace and anti-stability [side] in the southern Caucasus. Now, the international community should not remain silent towards the bloody attacks on civilians," he said in the written statement.

Referring to ongoing tensions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, he added that it was now a "historical necessity" that Azerbaijan be joined with its southwestern exclave, the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic, which is surrounded by Armenia, Iran and Turkey.

"As a result of this unification, one voice, one breath, one heart will fight against the oppressor and the enemy," he said.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

New clashes erupted on Sept. 27 but international calls for a halt to the fighting have gone unanswered. Armenia has continued its attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces, who are the rightful owners of the occupied region.

The OSCE Minsk Group was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict but to no avail. A cease-fire was agreed upon in 1994.