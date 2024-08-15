The Turkish Parliament applauded the heroes who sacrificed their lives for their homeland, unlike the U.S. Congress, which applauded murderers, First Lady Emine Erdoğan said, praising the speech of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday.

In a message posted on her X account with the hashtag “United For Palestine,” the first lady said Türkiye would continue to be the voice of Palestine.

“Because we know that the victory of Palestine is the victory of a people resisting oppression and each person who stands with justice,” Emine Erdoğan said, as she commemorated 40,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7.

Erdoğan’s message included a visual with a message saying: “We applaud the oppressed, not the murderers.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently accused of carrying out genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, received a round of applause and standing ovations from U.S. lawmakers during his audacious speech last month.

The Israeli Prime Minister told the Congress that Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has one of the lowest ratios of combatants to non-combatant casualties in the history of urban warfare."

The claim is far from the truth in Gaza, where the confirmed Palestinian death toll sits at nearly 40,000, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

It has repeatedly publicized lists of the dead, including their Israeli-issued identification numbers, and whose data from past conflicts the U.N. has attested as reliable.

The majority of the dead have been women and children and not every man killed has been a combatant.

Israel has largely shrugged off civilian casualties, blaming Hamas as the number has risen dramatically over the past nine months.

The true death toll is likely far higher than the official numbers from the ministry, a fact even the Biden administration has acknowledged.

Many of the dead likely remain buried under Gaza's sprawling rubble fields or were summarily buried at makeshift sites by Israeli forces.