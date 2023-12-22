The Turkish Parliament's foreign affairs commission is expected to resume discussions on Sweden's NATO accession on Dec. 26, according to a statement posted on the parliament's website on Friday.

Parliament's foreign affairs commission had started to debate Sweden's NATO membership bid on Nov. 16, but postponed further discussion to an uncertain date.

Sweden and Finland requested to join NATO in May of last year in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Sweden believes it has done everything to address Türkiye's concerns, but its case for membership in NATO rests now in lawmakers' hands.

The bill must be approved by the Parliament's foreign affairs commission before a vote by the full general assembly. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan would then sign it into law.

While saying Ankara expected more from Sweden in combating the PKK terrorist group, Erdoğan said that he would try to facilitate the ratification as much as possible.