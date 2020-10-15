Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Thursday held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

During the call, the two ministers discussed the conflict over the Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, Armenia's cease-fire violations and attacks targeting civilians.

Earlier in the day, Armenia hit Azerbaijani civilians visiting a cemetery in the city of Tartar, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

According to unofficial reports, at least three civilians were killed while five others were injured in the attack.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry immediately released a condemnation of the attack, pointing at the brutality of the action.

"The ones who lack humanity do not even allow our Azerbaijani brothers to have a proper burial," the statement said, adding that the action has revealed Armenia's inhumane, unlawful face to the whole world.

Fighting began on Sept. 27 when Armenian forces targeted civilian Azerbaijani settlements and military positions in the region, leading to casualties.

A cease-fire between the warring parties was agreed on over a 10-hour discussion in Moscow and was set to take effect at noon on Oct. 10.