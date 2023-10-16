Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's latest step in busy diplomatic efforts over the Palestine-Israel conflict was with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. Fidan and Lavrov spoke over the phone and discussed developments in the conflict between Israel and Palestine, Turkish diplomatic sources said Monday. Israel's attacks on Gaza were also discussed, the source added.

Fidan held phone calls and made several visits specifically focusing on the conflict since it broke out on Oct. 7. Fidan got in touch with regional actors ranging from Qatar and Saudi Arabia to Egypt, which he visited over the weekend. He also held talks with Palestine's foreign minister, Iran's foreign minister and the U.S.' secretary of state as well as top diplomats from Europe.

Türkiye is among the few vocal opponents of Israel's attacks targeting civilians in the Gaza Strip and urges a two-state solution to permanently end the conflict. It also spearheads efforts for humanitarian aid for Gazans trapped in the enclave amid ongoing conflict, especially after Israel cut off electricity and other vital resources.

On Friday, Russia circulated a draft for the United Nations Security Council that calls for "an immediate, durable and fully respected humanitarian cease-fire" in the conflict. That draft calls for "unimpeded" humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, which had already been under a yearslong Israeli blockade and is now under a full-blown siege. The Russian draft, accessed by Agence France-Presse (AFP), "strongly condemns all violence and hostilities directed against civilians and all acts of terrorism."

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the Hamas offensive but also accused Israel of responding "with rather brutal methods." He further called for the protection of civilians and offered Russia as a mediator in the conflict.