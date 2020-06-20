Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a phone call with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday, in which the two top diplomats mainly discussed the latest situation in Libya.

Libya has been mired in chaos since the 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

In the Libyan crisis, Turkey supports the U.N.-recognized Tripoli-based legitimate Government of National Accord (GNA). On the other hand, Russia backs eastern-based illegitimate forces led by putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar.

Çavuşoğlu and Lavrov also discussed bilateral relations, the COVID-19 outbreak and tourism.