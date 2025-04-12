Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov discussed efforts to secure a cease-fire in the Russia-Ukraine war, a Turkish diplomatic source said on Saturday.

The top diplomats also discussed energy cooperation issues and bilateral relations during a meeting on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Türkiye, the source said.

They also discussed current developments in Syria and the latest situation in Gaza.

Fidan also met with Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis at the ADF, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

No further details regarding the meeting were revealed.

Ankara has consistently defended Ukraine's territorial integrity since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in 2022 and supplied Ukraine with combat drones and naval vessels. But it has also maintained good ties with Russia and remains the only NATO member not to have joined the sanctions against Moscow.

Türkiye says it advocates solving the Ukraine-Russia war through diplomacy. With its unique position between the two warring parties, Ankara has repeatedly offered to host peace talks.

The three-day forum, was kicked off on Friday in the southern Turkish city of Antalya and is centered on the theme "Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World."