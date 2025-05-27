Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan hailed Turkish-Russian ties during a joint news conference with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday in Moscow. He said their relations played a key role in stability of the region in “changing times.”

“We desire to deepen our ties with Russia in a way that will not be affected by geopolitical challenges,” he said.

Answering a question on Istanbul Talks between Russia and Ukraine earlier this month, Fidan said Ankara wanted to host another round.

