Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, to discuss regional security issues, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said Monday.

The two ministers discussed regional security developments, particularly attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the sources.

The call came amid heightened tensions in the Middle East over the war involving Iran and renewed fighting in Yemen, where Houthi rebels have targeted Saudi energy infrastructure and aviation facilities, including airports.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen since 2015, after the group seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country in 2014.

The Houthis have declared a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia and captured territory around the Bab el-Mandeb strait, a Red Sea choke point and vital export route for Saudi oil.

The Red Sea is a key shipping route, connecting Asia with Europe via Egypt's Suez Canal.