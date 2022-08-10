Turkish and Slovenian leaders highlighted the significance of bilateral cooperation and pledged to further enhance relations after a meeting in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

“As NATO allies, Türkiye and Slovenia should cooperate, especially in the defense sector,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a joint news conference with President Borut Pahor. He continued by saying that the two countries also have the potential to cooperate in the fields of the economy and trade.

Thanking Pahor for his visit, Erdoğan noted that Slovenia was the first European country to support Türkiye after the failed coup attempt in 2016.

He said he believes Ankara's solidarity with Slovenia based on strategic partnership will be strengthened in every field, including Türkiye's European Union accession bid.

“Friendly relations, cooperation between Türkiye, Slovenia make great contributions to regional peace, stability,” Erdoğan said.

For his part, Pahor said Slovenia appreciates Türkiye's mediation between Russia and Ukraine to ease tension in region.

He noted that the vast majority of Slovenian people evaluate cooperation with Türkiye in a positive light.

"If this war lasts longer than expected, tensions may descend south to the Western Balkans," he added.

Ahead of the joint conference, Türkiye and Slovenia signed a cooperation deal in the area of science and technology.

Erdoğan welcomed Pahor at the Presidential Complex in an official ceremony. During the closed-door meeting, the leaders discussed bilateral relations, Türkiye's EU membership process, regional and international issues.

After the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye, Slovenia's president was the first EU head of state to visit Ankara in a show of solidarity.