Diplomatic delegations from Türkiye and Switzerland held political consultations in the capital, Ankara, on Wednesday. Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay and Alexandre Fasel, state secretary of Foreign Affairs, led the Turkish and Swiss delegations, respectively.

Turkish diplomatic sources said that the talks focused on bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities to expand cooperation, as well as counterterrorism and irregular migration. The two sides also discussed issues related to the Turkish community in the European country.

The meeting also focused on the Ukraine peace summit Switzerland is set to host in June and Switzerland’s active role in regional and Europe-wide security in the context of Russia-Ukraine conflict, along with current events in the Middle East, Caucasus region and the Balkans.

“Consultations also tackled multidimensional issues, including our country’s affairs with the European Union, Council of Europe and United Nations,” Turkish sources said.

Sources also said Türkiye sought to advance its political dialogue with Switzerland to a higher level based on mutual interests.