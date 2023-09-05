Turkish reserve troops deployed to Kosovo upon NATO's request following tensions in the country will start returning on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Türkiye continues to contribute to regional and global peace and stability within the framework of duties in the U.N., NATO, EU, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), as well as in the context of bilateral relations, and closely monitors developments in the Balkans, where shared historical and cultural values exist, it said.

Türkiye deployed additional troops to Kosovo in June in response to NATO's request after recent tensions.

"Our deployed unit, following its arrival at Sultan Murat Barracks in Kosovo on June 6, 2023, has made a significant contribution to ensuring peace in Kosovo between June 10 and Aug. 31, and has successfully fulfilled its mission," it added.

Tensions gripped Kosovo as local Serbs protested the election of ethnic Albanian mayors in four municipalities in May in northern municipalities.

Ethnic Serbs in the north — the country’s second-largest ethnic group — protested the election of ethnic Albanian mayors.

"Türkiye will continue to fulfill its commitments to NATO and contributions, just as it has always done," it said.