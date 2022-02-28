Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov discussed the latest developments in Ukraine after Russia's military intervention on Monday.

According to a statement from the defense ministry, Akar said that Ankara will continue working for peace in the region while also providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Reznikov also thanked Akar for both Ankara's humanitarian aid and peace efforts.

Turkey on Sunday officially recognized Russia's attacks on Ukraine as a "state of war" and said it was implementing an international treaty giving Ankara the power to limit warships' passage through the strategic Dardanelles and Bosporus.

The 1936 Montreux Convention governs the free movement of commercial ships in peacetime through the Bosporus and the Dardanelles and grants Turkey the right to block warships in wartime if threatened.

Ukraine has officially asked Turkey to close the Dardanelles – and thus access to the Black Sea – to Russian ships.

Turkey has strong relations with both Russia and Ukraine and has offered to host talks between their leaders.