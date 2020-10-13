Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın and U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien held a phone call late Tuesday and discussed Armenia’s recent attacks targeting Azerbaijan during the two countries' clashes over the Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The two officials also discussed bilateral relations, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Libyan conflict and regional issues.

According to a written statement by Ankara, during the talk, it was underlined that while supporting the cease-fire between Azerbaijan and Armenia declared on humanitarian grounds, a permanent solution can only be achieved through the withdrawal of Armenia from the territories occupied in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh.

It was stated that the attacks of Armenia targeting the civilian population were against international law and unacceptable. It was also stated that the international community should take concrete steps to ensure the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within the framework of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) resolutions.

The clashes began on Sept. 27 when Armenian forces targeted civilian Azerbaijani settlements and military positions in the region, leading to casualties.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

Twenty percent of Azerbaijan's territory has remained under illegal Armenian occupation for around three decades.

Following meetings in Moscow on Oct. 10, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a humanitarian cease-fire so that conflicting sides could retrieve bodies left on the battlefield in Nagorno-Karabakh and hold prisoners' exchange.

However, Armenian forces launched a missile strike on Azerbaijan's second-largest city, Ganja – despite the region being outside the frontline zone – leaving at least 10 people dead and 35 others wounded, including women and children.

Multiple U.N. resolutions, as well as many international organizations, demand the withdrawal of the occupying forces.

The OSCE Minsk Group – co-chaired by France, Russia, and the U.S. – was formed in 1992 by OSCE to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A cease-fire, however, was agreed to in 1994.

Many world powers, including Russia, France, and the U.S., have urged a new cease-fire. Turkey, meanwhile, has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.