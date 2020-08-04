Two close neighbors, Turkey and Greece: They differ on many subjects but they are close geographically, historically and culturally.

Nevertheless, politics sometimes prevails and overshadows the otherwise well-bonded friendship between neighbors.

I asked Vana Stellou, an expert on Turkish-Greek diplomacy, about her views on the recent escalation of tensions, the reversion of Hagia Sophia to a mosque and its ramifications on bilateral relations between the two countries, and issues related to the Aegean islands, Cyprus and many other topics.

Daily Sabah: Ms. Stellou, thank you in advance for your kind responses. I’d like to start off by asking your views regarding the reversion of Hagia Sophia to a mosque, and how that affected bilateral relations between the two close neighbors.

Stellou: The reversion provoked reactions in Greece, testing the sensitivities of the Greeks, some of whom expressed themselves unacceptably, even with extreme vandalism such as burning the Turkish flag, which was condemned by the Greek government as an action insulting the national symbol of any country, in this case of Turkey.

The reversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque is a complex issue. On the one hand, we must make it clear that the Turkish government has acted within the ambit of the law. Indeed, it is Turkey's sovereign right to change the status of Hagia Sophia, and as an internal affair of Turkey, no one else has the right to intervene. On the other hand, Hagia Sophia is a symbol of Orthodoxy and Hellenism globally, and for this reason, its reversion provoked reactions both in Greece and in the rest of the world.

Regarding the second part of your question: Greek-Turkish relations may have been burdened by the reversion of Hagia Sophia. However, this should not fuel religious fanaticism and intolerance, especially while being at a critical juncture of Greek-Turkish relations. In no case should Greece cut off communication with Turkey. It is of high importance to always keep the channels of communication open and therefore to avoid any crisis. The two countries stand next to each other and not opposite from each other.

D.S.: How would you respond to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou’s remarks on Turkish secularism?

Sakellaropoulou previously called the Hagia Sophia reversion, “A decision that deeply hurts not only Hellenism, but also those who believe that this top symbol of Christianity belongs to humanity and the world’s cultural heritage, and that distances Turkey from the values of the secular state and the principles of tolerance and pluralism.”

Stellou: It is a statement of the supreme statesperson of Greece, which I am not competent to comment on. On the other hand, Archbishop Ieronymos II of Athens has publicly referred to what he calls the “maternal relationship between the Church and the people.”

"The state is created by the citizens. Citizens, however, are born within the church and our relationship is maternal and not administrative. For the state, they are the citizens and for me the faithful ones. These people are not separated. As a spiritual father, I do not accept to separate my children."

The Archbishop's reference to the "maternal relationship" implies the end of any discussion about the separation of church and state. In 2016, the Greek government dismissed the Minister of Education and Religions due to his disagreement with the church. The government in those days "sacrificed" the minister, calculating mainly the political costs, due to the great influence of the church in Greek society, which does not depend on institutional separation.

D.S.: In your opinion, what is the foremost problem to be solved in Turkish-Greek relations? The Hagia Sophia reversion, Cyprus, the refugee crisis, Greece’s continental shelf claims or something else?

The first and main problem of Greek-Turkish relations is the lack of dialogue. Greece and Turkey are two neighboring countries with historical ties whose people understand each other and empathize. There are issues that separate them, but there are more that unite them. For these reasons, there must be constant open channels of communication and diplomatic channels between the two countries in order to discuss and solve any problem that may arise. The recent interventions of Germany and other European countries, which believe in the Greek-Turkish dialogue and the good relations between Greece and Turkey, as well as in the European perspective of Turkey, are moving in the same direction.

D.S.: Do you think Greece cares about the Turkish-Muslim minority in Western Thrace? Do you think they can enjoy total religious freedom?

Stellou: It is indicative of the interest that a few weeks ago a cross-party parliamentary committee headed by Mrs. Dora Bakoyannis was established in Greece for the further development of the region and the harmonious coexistence of its inhabitants.

D.S.: What is your take on the fact that there is not a single mosque in Athens? Do you think the government is hindering any possible construction in any way?

Stellou: In Athens today, hundreds of mosques exist unofficially in the basements, courtyards and rooftops of houses. Back in 2006, the Greek parliament decided to build the first mosque in Athens, which has not been done so far. The delay is due to the strong resistance of the Orthodox Church and extremist nationalist organizations and parties, even though religious tolerance is part of the articles of the Greek Constitution. However, Athens remains the only European capital that does not have a mosque, at the same time that the free expression of religious beliefs is an individual and social right.

D.S.: As a person who knows Turkey very well, do you think Orthodox Christians and other religious minorities suffer from religious discrimination in any form?

Stellou: Turkey is a country with strong multicultural and multi-religious elements that vary like its landscape every 100-150 kilometers (60-90 miles). This diversity, among other things, is what makes Turkey an interesting and beautiful country. Anyone who has not traveled to the inland, and most importantly does not live in Turkey, cannot have a complete and clear picture, so it is risky to analyze Turkey through the media and the scattered articles on the internet. What do I mean? I have visited many cities in Turkey, some more than once, and I have experienced firsthand the harmonious coexistence of people from different religions, traditions and cultures. I have seen big public works from the initial stage of reconstruction, maintenance or restoration to the final stage of completion – such as churches, monasteries, museums – with rare exhibits of ancient civilizations, archaeological and cultural sites, sources of knowledge that are admired by the tourists and praised by the locals.

There are many Christian Orthodox and Armenian churches in Istanbul, keeping their history alive. In the area where I live, there are three churches as well as Aya Ekaterini's Αyazma, which are open to public. In fact, in the same square where my house is located, different cultures and religions coexist harmoniously: Jews, Christians, Muslims, as well as foreign students and workers based in Istanbul. The Rum community of the city practices its traditional customs, with their roots dating centuries back: Celebration of Saints, Holy Days of Christianity, such as Christmas – the jingle bells every year in Istiklal Avenue, broadcasted by the Turkish media, the Christmas Bazaars at Zographeio school, Zappeion school and Meryem Ana Orthodox Church – and Easter – painting red eggs, cooking cakes with mastic and mahlep, the pilgrimage of the Seven Epitaphs on Good Friday morning, ceremonies to the tombs sharing kolyva, the custom of Zulopetra in Balat, the procession of the Resurrection in the churches – celebrated together by Orthodoxes, Muslims and other people, with respect to the religious diversity of the country's inhabitants ... In 2019, Turkish authorities approved the construction of the first church in Turkey after 70 years, funded by the Assyrian community.

You know, it is normal that people do not know Turkey well. The mistake is that they do not know that they do not know Turkey, because that prevents them from properly researching and learning. Excessive self-confidence in knowledge sometimes "blinds" to a point that when we hear something different that we do not know, we usually rush to reject it, while we should not.

D.S.: What is the most logical way, in your opinion, to solve the Cyprus issue? Do you think the island will ever reunite?

Stellou: It is a complex issue that communities should better discuss and find a viable solution. There are international arbitration organizations that could handle the case. The condition is the states involved must agree.

D.S.: What do you think about Greece’s 40,000-square-kilometer (15,450-square-mile) continental shelf claim? For example, the Greek island of Kastellorizo is 2 km (1.2 miles) from the Turkish mainland but 580 km (360 miles) off the coast of Greece.

Stellou: I will quote Nele Matz-Luck, the director of the Institute of International Law at the University of Kiel: "The French (exclusive economic zone) EEZ is one of the largest economic zones in the world. France claims many small islands in the South Pacific and Arctic Ocean and corresponding huge sea areas around them. A small island, which is very far from the mainland, to claim sea zones is not an individual case. This is a common issue and depends on which islands the states claim sovereignty. Much more important is the question of whether this claim affects the EEZ of other countries. When in the case of two neighboring countries, such as Turkey and Greece, the small island of one is located on the shores of the other, then the demarcation of the borders should take into account the principle of equity. Arbitration courts and international courts do not take small islands into account when demarcating borders, in the event that this would cause a disproportion.”

D.S.: What do you think about Greece’s rejection of the deal between Turkey and the United Nations-recognized government of Libya concerning the Eastern Mediterranean's maritime borders? Why do you think this angers Athens so much?

Stellou: By trying to establish a military presence in the North African country, Turkey is shifting its balance in Libya and is further expanding its regional power, becoming a strong player among other regions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans. Of course, Turkey’s strong presence in Libya comes as a result of a preparation lasting several years with huge investments in the military sector. For example, recently an agreement for strengthening the military cooperation with Albania has been approved. At the same time, Berlin is trying to mediate while safeguarding its interests, France is strongly opposed to Turkey's move to Libya because its own interests are at stake, Italy is trying to communicate in all directions, Egypt, as a neighboring country, is trying to defend its own interests there, the U.S. is dealing with its own internal affairs, the tragic consequences of COVID-19 and the forthcoming November elections, and Moscow is “playing with ambiguity,” a phrase attributed to President (Emmanuel) Macron and perhaps the aptest characterization of Russia's stance in Libya. Greece is directly affected by the Turkish-Libyan Memorandum which violates its sovereign rights in Crete and the Dodecanese.