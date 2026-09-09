Eight countries, including Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, welcomed Britain's decision to ban imports from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, according to a joint statement.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the United ⁠Arab ⁠Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Indonesia, and Jordan said they welcomed the joint statement by 12 countries on the need for a two-state ⁠solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The ministers "reiterate their call for Israel ​to rescind all measures taken in ​connection with settlement activities and other ⁠measures ‌aimed ‌at altering the ⁠geographic and ‌demographic character of the ​Occupied Palestinian Territory," ⁠the statement said.

It came after Britain, France and Canada on Tuesday joined nine other European countries in issuing a joint statement saying they planned to introduce or support restrictions on trade with Israeli settlements.

The three Western allies revealed the trade curbs in response to Israel's West Bank settlements policy and reports of increasing attacks by settlers there against Palestinians, with a U.K. minister accusing Israel of turning a blind eye to the "ethnic cleansing" of Palestinians there.

The moves prompted a furious Israel to unveil immediate countermeasures targeting Britain.

Later Tuesday, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian leader Mark Carney warned in another joint declaration that the settlements "pose a direct and urgent threat" to a two-state solution to the conflict.

On Tuesday, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said Ankara welcomed and supported measures taken by the 12 countries targeting commercial ties with illegal settlements.

"Israel's efforts to eliminate the two-state solution are intensifying by the day," the ministry said, warning that illegal settlements have evolved into a "systematic policy of occupation" that threatens the existence of a Palestinian state.

The ministry also said violence by illegal Israeli settlers had reached the level of "ethnic cleansing."

Ankara argued that an adequate international response to Israel's occupation policies has become essential to achieving a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and establishing a just and lasting peace in the region.

Against this backdrop, Türkiye called on other responsible members of the international community to adopt similar measures against illegal settlements.

Türkiye reiterated that it would continue working toward the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with territorial integrity, based on the 1967 borders and with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital.