Türkiye and Albania are observing the anniversary of a century of diplomatic relations, which have in recent years evolved into a strategic partnership with Ankara assisting Tirana in various fields ranging from defense to health care and people-to-people contact through education to Albanians who are now serving their country in various sectors.

Diplomatic relations were officially established with the “Agreement on Eternal Friendship and Cooperation” signed between the two countries on Dec.15, 1923.

Turkish-Albanian relations, which have been the scene of long-term cooperation, partnership and different agreements for a century, were crowned with the Strategic Partnership Agreement signed by Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in 2021.

The pair derive their strength from shared history and strong social and cultural bonds, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Friday on the occasion.

The ministry also hailed the “exemplary solidarity” displayed by Turkish and Albanian people after the devastating earthquakes that claimed many lives in both countries as “a point of honor.”

As NATO allies and EU candidate countries, Türkiye and Albania are net contributors to preserving peace and stability in the Balkans and will continue collaborating in regional and international organizations, it added.

“Sharing a common vision for a prosperous future in our region, Türkiye and Albania are determined to further consolidate and deepen their Strategic Partnership in all areas at bilateral, regional and global levels,” it said.

Historical background

Though diplomatic relations were established between the two countries with the signing of the Agreement on Eternal Friendship and Cooperation in 1923, the agreement entered into force on June 15, 1925.

According to the Albanian Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, the country’s first ambassador to Türkiye, Rauf Fico, presented his letter of credence on April 13, 1926. In the same year, Tahir Lütfi was appointed as the first Turkish ambassador to Tirana.

However, following World War II, a communist government was established in Albania, which refused to recognize the previous governments’ foreign relations and agreements.

Although relations between Albania and Türkiye were interrupted for a while during the communist regime, they were restored in 1959. In this context, agreements were signed between the two countries in different fields.

Strategic Partnership

Following the collapse of communism in Albania in 1991, relations between the two countries took on a new dimension.

The Socialist Party of Albania’s’ program, led by incumbent Rama, who came to power in 2013, stated that the newly formed government would support strong and strategic relations with Türkiye.

Relations developed in this context in areas such as defense, health, education and culture. Many high-level visits were made by officials from the two countries before the formalization of the strategic partnership.

The formalization of the two countries’ strategic partnership during Rama’s visit to Ankara in Jan. 2021 is regarded as a watershed moment in Turkish-Albanian relations.

Rama and Erdoğan signed a joint political declaration establishing the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council on Jan. 6, 2021, elevating relations between the two countries to the level of strategic partnership.

In December 2022, a contract was signed in Tirana to purchase a fleet of Bayraktar TB2 UCAVs as part of the Albanian Armed Forces’ modernization as a NATO member and strategic partner.

With the expansion of Türkiye-Albania relations in political and economic fields, trade between the two countries has also increased. Nearly 600 Turkish companies currently operate in Albania, employing thousands of people.

Solidarity with Albania

In the last 30 years, Türkiye has assisted and supported Albania in various fields, including combating natural disasters.

Following the devastating earthquake that struck Albania on Nov. 26, 2019, Turkish institutions extended their support to the country, with President Erdogan promising to build hundreds of houses for victims.

Türkiye financed 522 houses built in the Lac region of Albania and was handed over to the earthquake victims in a ceremony attended by President Erdoğan.

Türkiye also assisted Albania in the healthcare sector, including the construction of hospitals and the restoration of healthcare facilities during the difficult COVID-19 pandemic. Ankara also provided various trainings to health care professionals and allowed Albanians to receive treatment in Türkiye.

The Türkiye-Albania Fier Friendship Hospital was built with the financial support of Ankara and began serving Albanians in May 2021, with authorities in Tirana describing it as a “model of success.”

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Türkiye’s state-run aid agency, has continuously contributed to the development of Albania’s health sector, from the donation of ambulance vehicles to the restoration of health care centers.

In Albania, TIKA, which has carried out hundreds of projects in agriculture, education, and cultural heritage protection, has also completed work on restoring different structures that remain as cultural heritage from the Ottoman period.

Air Albania, Albania’s first national airline, has formed a partnership with Turkish Airlines and has begun operations with the assistance of Turkish institutions.

With the commissioning of the Tirana Namazgah Mosque, built by the Presidency of Religious Affairs and the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation and described as the largest mosque in the Balkans, Türkiye has also realized the dream of Muslims in Albania to “have such a structure.”

Türkiye has continuously supported the Albanian Armed Forces by providing military vehicles, equipment, and training to soldiers.

Albanian students studying at different universities in Türkiye are important in developing and strengthening relations between the two countries. Albanian students who graduated from Türkiye continue contributing in many sectors in their home country.

One of the main factors that have strengthened the friendship between the two countries for over a century is the presence of a large number of Turkish citizens of Albanian origin living almost everywhere in Türkiye.

As in the past, Turkish citizens currently play various roles in the Albanian state’s political, economic, cultural and social life.