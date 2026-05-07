President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday that Türkiye is determined to expand strategic cooperation with Algeria across key sectors including regional security, energy, mining, transportation and agriculture, while warning that Israel’s attacks and regional escalation continue to disrupt global energy markets.

Speaking alongside Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during a joint news conference in Ankara, Erdoğan said the two countries are strengthening long-term cooperation in energy supply security and advancing their strategic partnership.

Erdoğan recalled that the two leaders last met in Algeria on Nov. 21, 2023, where they elevated bilateral coordination mechanisms and officially launched the Türkiye-Algeria Strategic Cooperation Council.

“We chaired the first meeting of our Strategic Cooperation Council together and made decisions that will further advance our brotherhood,” Erdoğan said.

The Turkish president emphasized that relations between Ankara and Algiers are rooted in “mutual respect and affection stemming from a shared history,” adding that the spirit of solidarity also shapes the two countries’ positions on major international issues.

Describing Algeria as one of Türkiye’s largest trade partners in Africa, Erdoğan said cooperation is expanding in several strategic sectors, particularly energy, mining, transportation and agriculture.

He noted that Türkiye is intensifying efforts to reach the previously announced bilateral trade target of $10 billion.

More than 1,600 Turkish companies currently operate in Algeria with investments exceeding $8 billion in sectors including industry, mining, agriculture, construction, pharmaceuticals and infrastructure, Erdoğan said.

The president also highlighted an Ankara business forum held earlier Thursday, where representatives from the private sectors of both countries discussed new investment and partnership opportunities.

“We will continue working together in the coming period to expand mutual investments and private-sector cooperation,” Erdoğan said.

Addressing regional developments, Erdoğan warned that the conflict triggered by “Israel’s provocations and attacks” continues to negatively affect energy markets.

“The war in our region, which began with Israel’s provocations and schemes, continues to adversely impact energy markets in particular,” he said.

Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye had invested years ago in building “reliable, stable and sustainable partnerships” and is now reinforcing long-term cooperation in energy supply security, especially in natural gas.

He also called for stronger collaboration in renewable energy and emerging technologies, saying both countries should explore new partnership opportunities in those areas.