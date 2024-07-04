Enhancing trilateral cooperation between Türkiye, and Azerbaijan would contribute to regional and global peace and stability, a statement made by the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The message was issued after the trilateral summit between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Summit (SCO) in Astana on Wednesday.

The ministry said the three leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including relations between the three countries, regional and global developments, including the Gaza crisis, Cyprus and Kashmir issues and Islamophobia.

It noted that cooperation between the three countries would boost regional and global peace and stability, as they expressed their support for prioritizing dialogue to solve ongoing crises while taking into consideration the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“The importance of cooperation among the three countries in combating transnational threats, particularly in the fight against terrorism, and joint resolution of this matter was also reaffirmed,” the ministry said.

Further trilateral meetings between the three countries would be held, the ministry added.

Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Pakistan enjoy cooperation in different fields, including military and parliamentary initiatives. The three countries held joint military drills together. Türkiye and Pakistan stood in solidarity with Azerbaijan during its operation to liberate Karabakh from decades of Armenian occupation.

In July 2022, Turkish, Azerbaijani and Pakistani parliament speakers accepted the Baku Declaration in a ceremony held at the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The joint declaration emphasizes the need to strengthen cooperation among the three countries, based on cultural and historical ties, mutual respect and confidence. It also emphasizes Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Pakistan's roles in building peace, stability and development in their regions.