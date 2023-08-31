Türkiye and Bosnia-Herzegovina signed a military cooperation plan for 2023 to boost ties on Thursday.

The plan was signed in a meeting in Bosnia's capital of Sarajevo by Deputy Defense Minister Zoran Sajinovic and Turkish Embassy Military Attaché Col. Mustafa Sıtkı Tatar.

The Bosnian Defense Ministry said the agreement plays a great importance for future cooperation.

It expressed satisfaction with the military cooperation between the two countries that has continued.

The parties also expressed a desire to further increase joint activities within the framework of the plan.

The Balkans is a priority for Türkiye not only from the political, economic and geographical perspectives, but also due to its historical, cultural and human ties with the region.

In recent years, the Balkans region has become an attractive market for Turkish investors with its qualified workforce, business-friendly investment environment, and tax and financial incentives.

The region is often described as Türkiye's gateway to the EU thanks to its geographical location.