A total of 4,300 "Kindness Homes" were delivered to families living in tents ahead of the winter in Idlib, northwestern Syria on Monday thanks to the joint initiative of the Turkish-Islamic Union of Religious Affairs (DITIB) and Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV).

DITIB explained in a statement that the "Kindness Houses" campaign was launched with the slogan "Kindness is a Warm Home" to support the families displaced by the war who were living in tents in harsh winter conditions, adding that 4,300 of the planned 6,000 houses were completed and the keys were handed over to their new owners.

DITIB Deputy Chairperson Abdurrahman Atasoy stated that the construction of the remaining 1,700 houses is continuing.

Emphasizing that the families living in difficult conditions now have homes where they can be comfortable, Atasoy added that "Prayer and social facilities such as schools and mosques will be built in the project area."

The "Kindness Houses" each have an area of 38 square meters (400 square feet), consisting of two rooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and a toilet.