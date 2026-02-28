Türkiye on Saturday called on the United States, Israel and Iran to cease attacks “immediately”, saying issues in the Middle East should be resolved through peaceful means.

Türkiye is deeply concerned by actions that violate international law and threaten civilians, Turkish diplomatic sources said after Israel and the U.S. launched joint attacks across Iran.

Tehran has since retaliated with a barrage of missiles fired Israel and U.S. military targets across Gulf Arab states.

Türkiye condemns provocations that could lead to escalation of violence, the sources said.

“Recent developments in the region are a risk to regional and global stability,” they said, adding that Ankara is ready to provide necessary support in mediation.