Türkiye and Cambodia signed a military framework agreement Friday aimed at strengthening defense cooperation, as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described the Southeast Asian nation as an increasingly important partner during talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Istanbul.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony preceding a joint news conference by Erdoğan and Manet at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office, following bilateral and delegation-level talks earlier in the day.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan signed the agreement on behalf of Türkiye, while Cambodian Deputy Defense Minister Prak Sovanna represented Cambodia.

The deal seeks to deepen military and defense cooperation between the two countries amid efforts to expand bilateral relations.

Speaking at the joint news conference, Erdoğan highlighted the growing momentum in relations with Cambodia and Ankara's commitment to strengthening its engagement with Southeast Asia.

"I consider Cambodia, with which our relations have developed rapidly in recent years, an important partner in Southeast Asia," Erdoğan said.

The president also welcomed Cambodia's participation as a founding member of the Gaza Board of Peace, describing the move as highly encouraging.

Erdoğan further highlighted humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, saying Turkish assistance had reached more than 3,000 people through coordination with Cambodian authorities.

"We have delivered assistance to more than 3,000 people in cooperation with Cambodian authorities. We will continue our humanitarian aid efforts," he said.

Earlier Friday, Erdoğan welcomed Manet, who arrived in Türkiye at the president's invitation, with an official ceremony at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office.

The two leaders introduced their respective delegations before holding a one-on-one meeting, followed by talks between their delegations.

Foreign Minister Fidan, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and Presidential Chief Adviser on Foreign Policy and Security Akif Çağatay Kılıç also attended the discussions.

The visit reflects efforts by Ankara and Phnom Penh to broaden their partnership, with military cooperation emerging as a key area of engagement alongside diplomatic and humanitarian ties.

Türkiye is expected to expand cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in trade, economic relations, the defense industry and energy after recently becoming a "dialogue partner" of the regional bloc.