Bangladesh's Independence and National Day was celebrated at a reception hosted by the country's Embassy in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Monday. High-profile attendees included Turkish Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan.

Ambassador M. Amanul Haq of Bangladesh welcomed guests to commemorate the 54th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Türkiye.

In his address, Ambassador Haq emphasized the enduring historical, political, and cultural bonds between the two nations. He recalls Bangladesh's support for Türkiye during its National Movement and Ankara's assistance during Bangladesh's challenging times, including providing aid after devastating earthquakes and supporting Rohingya refugees.

Minister Işıkhan echoed these sentiments, underlining the mutual solidarity and support between Türkiye and Bangladesh, especially during difficult times.

He praised Bangladesh's decision to open its doors to over a million Rohingya Muslims and expressed Türkiye's commitment to continue supporting Bangladesh as it transitions out of the least developed countries category.

The event also highlighted the growing economic and defense ties between the two countries, with Turkish Airlines' direct flights between Istanbul and Dhaka facilitating trade and tourism.

Both officials expressed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations across various sectors for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

The celebration concluded with cultural performances marking the Bengali New Year and cutting a cake symbolizing the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, signifying the deep and enduring friendship between Türkiye and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh and Türkiye have had strong diplomatic and trade relations for centuries, dating back to the late 16th century when Ottoman ports established trade links with Bengal.

The pair are partners under the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the D-8 organization. As part of a bilateral defense cooperation deal, the South Asian country has also purchased the popular Turkish Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles, rocket defense systems and armored vehicles.

The Turkish Embassy in Dhakka opened in 1976, and the Embassy of Bangladesh in Ankara opened in 1981. The latest high-level visit to Bangladesh from Türkiye was former Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım's visit in December 2017. The same month, President Abdul Hamid met President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the OIC Extraordinary Summit in Istanbul.