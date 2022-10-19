Türkiye on Wednesday commemorated the 19th anniversary of the death of “Wise King” Alija Izetbegovic, the first president of Bosnia-Herzegovina who led the country to independence from the former Yugoslavia.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan commemorated the passing of Izetbegovic with a post on social media in which he noted the Bosnian leader's accomplishments. "I commemorate the late Alija Izetbegovic, the first president of friendly and brotherly Bosnia and Herzegovina, who made his name in history with his leadership and services to his people with respect and mercy, on the 19th anniversary of his death," Erdoğan said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also commemorated Izetbegovic and shared a post on his Twitter account.

“On the 19th anniversary of his death #Bosnia-Herzegovina, I commemorate the first President, Alija Izetbegovic with respect and mercy,” Çavuşoğlu said.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also issued a statement on Twitter to mark the Bosnian president's death anniversary, writing: “On the 19th anniversary of his death, I commemorate the intellectual and freedom fighter Alija Izetbegovic with mercy and longing. We will not forget and not let him forget his honorable struggle to protect the freedom and religious and national values of his people. Rest in peace.”

For his part, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın praised Bosnia-Herzegovina's late leader as "a wise statesman, an intelligence with taste and aesthetics" on Twitter, adding: "Do yourself a favor and read something from Alija today."

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop was among the officials who commemorated Izetbegovic on the anniversary of his death.

“I commemorate Alija Izetbegovic, the unforgettable leader of brother Bosnia-Herzegovina with mercy and respect on the anniversary of his death. The Wise King's blessed and honorable march towards independence will never be forgotten,” Şentop said on his social media post.

Often dubbed the "Wise King," Izetbegovic is one of the most important Muslim thinkers of the last century.

The first president of Bosnia-Herzegovina managed to gain independence for his country on March 1, 1992, months after Slovenia and Croatia broke away from the former Yugoslavia.

He died in Sarajevo on Oct. 19, 2003, due to natural causes, having served as president of Bosnia-Herzegovina from 1992 to 1996 and as chairperson of the country's presidency until October 2000.

Many Muslim families, including Izetbegovic's, moved to the northwestern city of Bosanski Samac in 1868 due to Serbian excesses in Belgrade. His grandfather, father and their families lived for nearly 60 years in a two-story house until they moved in 1928.

Izetbegovic was born in Bosanski Samac on Aug. 8, 1925, as one of five children of the couple Mustafa and Hiba and the grandson of a Turkish woman (Sıdıka). Here, he spent his first years of childhood.

When he was 21, he was arrested and sentenced to three years in prison for his activities with the Young Muslims organization in 1946.

After his release, Izetbegovic enrolled in the Faculty of Law and earned a degree at the University of Sarajevo.

It was in Izetbegovic's Islamic Declaration, published in 1970, that Bosnian independence, national consciousness and the expansion of Islamic thought found an audience.

His writings landed him in trouble with the Yugoslav authorities. Along with 12 other Bosniak scholars, he was jailed for 14 years after being accused of "separatism and establishing an Islamic state" in 1983 but was released five years later.

He entered politics that same year and founded the Party of Democratic Action (SDA) in 1990 to empower Bosniaks in their land.

Being one of the six republics of Yugoslavia, Bosnia's SDA won 86 seats in the 240-seat parliament in the first multi-party elections of 1990.

In February-March 1992, a referendum on independence for Bosnia-Herzegovina was held, in which 99.44% voted in favor of independence with a turnout of 64%.

A month later, the European Union and the United States recognized the new state.

However, the then-political leader of Bosnia's Serbs, Radovan Karadzic, rejected the result and was the political face of an armed campaign that culminated in ethnic cleansing and a return to mass murder in post-war Europe.

But neither during the ensuing war nor during the 1995 Srebrenica genocide of thousands of Bosnian Muslim men and boys did Izetbegovic lose the spirit of resistance.

In November 1995, Bosniaks – amid international pressure – stopped the war and signed the Dayton Agreement, bringing peace to the country.

After stepping down as chair of Bosnia's presidency in 2000, Izetbegovic lived alone in his single-story home in the capital Sarajevo.

Leaving a flag to his country, Izetbegovic died eight years after the Dayton Agreement was signed in 2003.

He contributed profusely to the Bosnian civil consciousness, writing several publications and periodicals throughout his career.