Türkiye’s Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Thursday strongly condemned a stone- and explosive-laden attack by a Greek Cypriot terrorist group linked to EOKA targeting civilians in the Yiğitler Burcu area of the capital Lefkoşa in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), warning it threatens regional stability and humanitarian values.

In a statement, Duran denounced the assault as a direct attack on civilians and a serious violation of international law, stressing that such acts undermine peace and security on the island.

The statement emphasized that identifying and prosecuting the perpetrators is essential to preventing further escalation and ensuring lasting stability on the island. He said concrete measures must be taken to avoid similar incidents in the future, adding that the developments will be closely monitored in all aspects.

CCTV footage shows EOKA terrorist supporters carrying out attack in Lefkoşa, April 1, 2026. (IHA Photo)

Reaffirming its unwavering support for the TRNC, Türkiye underscored its commitment to safeguarding the security, peace and rights of Turkish Cypriots under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Supporters of the EOKA terrorist organization carried out an attack on Wednesday from the buffer zone in Lefkoşa, targeting civilians on the TRNC side.

Greek Cypriot groups gathered in southern Lefkoşa to mark the April 1 founding anniversary of EOKA and threw stones, sticks, and improvised explosives at civilians sitting in a park located within TRNC territory, according to authorities.

The attack took place around noon, with civilians in the area coming under assault from across the buffer zone.

Turkish soldiers deployed nearby responded to the incident, while TRNC police moved in to secure the area. Following the intervention, the attackers, including some masked individuals, retreated from the borderline and fled.

In the aftermath, the TRNC Presidency initiated demarches with the U.N. and the Greek Cypriot Administration. TRNC President Tufan Erhürman also condemned the attack.

EOKA was founded in the mid-1950s by Greek Cypriot-origin Greek officer Georgios Grivas, aiming to end Cyprus's status as a "British crown colony" and unite the island with Greece through armed operations.

Following the end of British rule and the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus, the group carried out attacks targeting Turkish Cypriots and also killed Greek Cypriots who opposed its ideology.