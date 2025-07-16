Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian Defense Ministry and the presidential palace in the capital Damascus on Wednesday were promptly condemned by its neighbor and ally, Türkiye, which called the attack an act of sabotage.

"Israel’s attacks on Damascus, following its military interventions in the south of Syria, constitute an act of sabotage against Syria's efforts to secure peace, stability, and security," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Syrian people now have a historic opportunity to live in peace and integrate with the world," it said.

"All stakeholders committed to seizing this opportunity must contribute to the Syrian administration's efforts to establish calm," the ministry added.

The Turkish Presidency's Director of Communications Burhanettin Duran said, "Israel’s attacks on Syria target not only Syria’s stability and security but also the peace of our entire region."

In a post on his social media account regarding Israel’s attacks on Syria, Duran added: "I condemn this assault, which threatens Syria’s sovereignty and unity. As it has until now, Türkiye will continue to support Syria’s territorial integrity."

The Israeli military on Wednesday carried out airstrikes near the Syrian Defense Ministry in Damascus, in likely response to Syrian government forces' operations against armed clashes in the southern city of Suwayda. Israel said it was stepping up attacks on the Syrian government with the declared aim of protecting the Druze minority from alleged harm by national security forces. It marked the third day in a row that Israel has struck Syria, where government security forces have clashed with local Druze fighters in the southern city of Suwayda.

Ankara views Syria as a neighbor it intends to stand by during its reconstruction and reintegration into the international fold.