Türkiye on Tuesday strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes on the Abu al-Duhur Military Air Base in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, warning that Israel’s escalating attacks are undermining the country’s territorial integrity and stability.

In a statement issued Aug. 18, the Foreign Ministry said Israeli forces carried out airstrikes on the military facility, located in the Idlib countryside, in the early hours of Tuesday.

"We strongly condemn the airstrikes carried out by Israel early this morning against the Abu al-Duhur Military Air Base in the countryside of Syria's Idlib," the ministry said.

The ministry criticized Israel for "recklessly" continuing attacks targeting Syria's infrastructure and capabilities while violating the country's territorial integrity and unity.

Ankara also urged the international community to take a firmer stance against Israel's increasingly aggressive actions in Syria.

"We call on the international community to adopt a more resolute position to put an end to Israel's aggression against Syria, which is taking on a new dimension with each passing day, and to ensure accountability for these actions that disregard international law," the ministry said.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions over Israeli military operations in Syria, with Türkiye repeatedly stressing the need to preserve Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity and political unity.