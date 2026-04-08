Türkiye strongly condemned Israel’s intensifying attacks on Lebanon, warning they are worsening the humanitarian situation and undermining efforts to achieve regional peace and stability, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said the Israeli strikes have caused significant loss of life and continue despite a recently achieved cease-fire in the region. Lebanon's civil defense agency said at least 254 people were killed in Israeli attacks, while the country's health ministry said 837 others were injured.

The ministry criticized the Israeli government for undermining international efforts aimed at securing lasting peace and stability.

Türkiye reaffirmed its support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing the need to preserve the country’s stability.

The ministry also called on the international community to take immediate action to end Israel’s occupation of Lebanese territory and ensure the protection of civilians.