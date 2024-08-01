Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) coordinated a historic prisoner swap between Russia and the United States, including U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich, and other top figures in Ankara on Thursday.

"A (prisoner) exchange operation will take place today under the coordination of our organization," MIT said in a statement. "Our organization has undertaken a major mediation role in this exchange operation, which is the most comprehensive of the recent period."

A Russian government plane landed in Ankara on Thursday, shortly after MIT’s announcement.

Turkish intelligence effectively utilized intelligence diplomacy to mediate the prisoner exchange, and brought all sides together in Türkiye in July, security sources said.

The swap involved 26 individuals from seven countries, including the U.S., Russia, Germany, Slovenia, Poland and Belarus, sources said, adding that 10 prisoners, including two minors, were transferred to Russia, 13 others were transferred to Germany and three were transferred to the U.S.

The historic exchange included significant figures, including The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and U.S. Marine Paul Whelan imprisoned by Russia over espionage claims, Russian dissident Ilya Yashin and FSB colonel Vadim Krasikov imprisoned in Germany, and German mercenary Rico Krieger imprisoned in Belarus.

Considered the most extensive swap between Russia and Western countries since World War II, MIT paved the way for channels of dialogue for the operation in July 2024, when all sides were brought together in Türkiye. The agency effectively implemented mediation activities and intelligence diplomacy and was in charge of the whole operation. It supervised the exchange process, ensured security measures, and logistical planning, facilitated communication and coordination between the parties and also conducted medical checks of prisoners and other requests by exchanging parties.

The prisoners were placed on flights with the approval and instructions of MIT and the return of the aircraft of participating nations was also authorized by MIT.