Türkiye slammed Israel on Wednesday for escalating regional tensions through provocations targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque and efforts to obstruct Syria's recovery, reaffirming its commitment to regional stability and stronger defense cooperation with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The concerns were raised during a meeting of the Presidential High Advisory Board chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, according to a written statement by Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

The meeting focused on recent regional and international developments, with officials warning of mounting instability across the Middle East.

Participants criticized Israel for launching provocations targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque following its attacks on the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, while also seeking to prevent Syria from rebuilding after years of conflict.

The board also highlighted Türkiye's growing defense cooperation with regional partners, citing the joint defense agreement signed with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in Mecca as a demonstration of strengthened solidarity among the three countries.

Officials stressed that Türkiye has continued to navigate regional tensions with restraint and composure, avoiding provocations while maintaining its focus on diplomatic engagement and regional stability.

The meeting reaffirmed that promoting regional peace and security remains a central priority of Türkiye's foreign policy.

Alongside Erdoğan, the meeting was attended by board members Ismail Kahraman, Mehmet Ali Şahin, Cemil Çiçek, Ismet Yılmaz, Binali Yıldırım and Mustafa Şentop.

Presidential Secretary-General Hakkı Susmaz, Communications Director Duran and Presidential Chief of Staff Hasan Doğan also attended.