The Foreign Ministry criticized a recent resolution passed by the U.N. Security Council, which extended the mandate of the global body’s peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), saying that it disregards the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ (TRNC) will for a two-state settlement and insists on models that have already been tried and failed.

In a statement released Monday, the ministry said it fully supports the TRNC Foreign Ministry’s stance regarding the resolution.

“Despite the fact that they are not included in the reports of the United Nations Secretary-General, we observe that the council, detached from the realities on the ground and disregarding the will of the TRNC towards a two-state settlement, insists on settlement models that have been tried and have failed many times,” the ministry said, adding that the situation is incompatible with common sense and goodwill and that the UNSC is unable to free itself from Greek Cypriot influence.

The ministry also said it rejects the resolution’s articles regarding the closed city of Maraş (Varosha) and that Türkiye supports all activities carried out by the TRNC in the area.

“We invite the Council to stop supporting the insincere attitude of the Greek Cypriot Administration, which aims to prevent Greek Cypriots who wish to return to their properties from doing so. We take this opportunity to emphasize once again that Maraş is TRNC territory,” the ministry said.

The statement also noted that the TRNC’s consent was not sought in the extension of the mandate, disregarding the goodwill of the TRNC authorities and that a permanent solution to the Cyprus issue needs to consider realities on the ground.

“In this regard, we call on the Security Council and the international community, based on the fact that there are two separate people and two separate states on the Island of Cyprus, to reaffirm the inherent rights of the Turkish Cypriots, namely their sovereign equality and equal international status, and to recognize the TRNC,” the ministry said.

The U.N. Peacekeeping Force placed barriers between the site and the walls to prevent access to Taksim Field from TRNC territory.

The conflict between the islands’ two people has been ongoing for many years. It erupted first in the late 1950s when Greek Cypriots launched a campaign of oppression and fear against Turkish Cypriots, forcing the latter to withdraw into enclaves for safety and a 1974 coup aiming at Greece’s annexation led to Türkiye’s military intervention, dubbed Cyprus Peace Operation, that eventually led to the foundation of the TRNC in 1983.

Multiple international efforts were made for a remedy, with the U.N. working for years to achieve a comprehensive solution, proposing a reunification plan for a federation, and sponsoring peace talks that eventually broke down, including the failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece and the U.K.

While Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration support the U.N.’s suggestion of a federal Greek Cypriot administration, the TRNC and Türkiye have been resolutely calling for a two-state solution, stressing that “the sovereign equality and the equal international status of the Turkish Cypriots are non-negotiable.”

Earlier in January, the U.N. urged guarantor powers Türkiye and Greece, who are at loggerheads over Cyprus as well as several other standing issues, to support constructive dialogue efforts amid uncertainty on prospects of reaching common ground “any time soon.”

According to U.N. Secretary-General Anthony Guterres, the sides are yet to reach an agreement regarding modalities for the appointment of a U.N. envoy, who could explore ways to resume negotiations for a lasting settlement in Cyprus.

The political landscape has been further complicated by disputes and statements regarding areas adjacent to the buffer zone and in the fenced-off coastal area of Maraş, or Varosha in Greek, which had virtually turned into a ghost town, as it has remained cut off from the world for 47 years.

A portion of the ghost town, about 3.5% of its total area, was reopened in October 2020. Maraş was abandoned after a 1984 U.N. Security Council resolution that stated only original inhabitants could resettle in the town.

Türkiye assures it will continue seeking a fair solution to the Cyprus issue, stressing that such a thing is only possible with “the registration of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriots,” who have “clearly demonstrated what they want.”