A champion of reforms in the United Nations, Türkiye criticized the veto power of its Security Council, deemed as a hindrance to Palestine's rightful place among nations.

"Türkiye firmly believes that the use of the veto power in the U.N. Security Council should not obstruct the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people. It should not be a barrier to an immediate cease-fire either," Ahmet Yıldız, Türkiye’s permanent representative to the U.N., told the General Assembly.

Highlighting the significance of addressing a veto by a permanent member of the Security Council on the draft resolution for Palestine's admission to the U.N., Yıldız affirmed Türkiye's "unwavering support for Palestine's application for full U.N. membership." He urged the international community to urgently address the Palestinian question and recognize the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people.

Yıldız lamented about the impasse in the council, labeling it as a serious setback to the founding principles of the U.N. and its mandate to maintain international peace and security.

Underscoring the enduring challenge posed by the Palestine issue to peace and security in the Middle East, the Turkish envoy stressed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and condemned the brutal assault and displacement of Palestinians. He emphasized the urgent need for the implementation of relevant council resolutions and measures issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and strongly opposed any military operation against Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Saying that international law is applicable to all countries "without distinction and discrimination," Yıldız affirmed that "No state is above the law."

"The consequences of abandonment of international law will only bring more instability, more aggression, more conflict, and more suffering," Yıldız warned, expressing concerns about the regional spill-over of the conflict. Calling for international action to compel Israel to ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza, he reaffirmed Türkiye's strong support for the U.N. Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) and condemned smear campaigns against it.

Yıldız noted Türkiye's commitment to ending the conflict and bringing permanent peace and stability to the region through a two-state solution. "Türkiye will continue its tireless efforts toward ending this conflict as well as bringing permanent peace and stability to the region," he affirmed, asserting that Palestinians deserve nothing less than a future of dignity, freedom and prosperity.