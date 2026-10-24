Türkiye strongly condemned a deadly attack on a Greek Orthodox church in Jordan that killed eight people and wounded about 40 others, expressing solidarity with the Jordanian people and leadership as authorities pursued the suspected gunmen.

In a statement released Saturday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it “strongly condemn (s) the armed attack carried out against a church in Jordan’s Karak province.”

The ministry extended its condolences to the victims’ families and the Jordanian people, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

“We once again emphasize our solidarity with Jordan in the face of this heinous attack targeting the country’s unity and peace,” the statement added.

The attack occurred Friday afternoon at St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church in the village of Hammoud in Karak Governorate, south of the capital, Amman. Three unidentified gunmen reportedly arrived by vehicle during a funeral service and opened fire on mourners.

Surveillance footage reviewed by multiple media outlets showed the attackers approaching the church compound and firing from outside before advancing toward the entrance. Witnesses reported several minutes of sustained gunfire.

Between 150 and 200 people were reportedly in and around the church when the shooting began, with many of the victims said to be between 50 and 70 years old.

Jordanian authorities initially reported seven deaths, but the toll rose to eight Saturday after one of the critically injured victims died, according to Health Minister Ibrahim al-Bdour.

About 40 people were wounded, with approximately 26 to 27 still hospitalized Saturday. Some patients were transferred to medical facilities in Amman, including Al-Hussein Medical City, while others received treatment at hospitals in Karak.

Jordanian authorities described the shooting as a terrorist attack linked to extremist ideology. No group had claimed responsibility as of Saturday, and a manhunt for the perpetrators remained underway.

King Abdullah II visited the area and injured victims, vowing a forceful response against those responsible. He stressed that attempts to divide the country would fail in the face of national unity and pledged that Jordan would respond with an “iron fist.”

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and Interior Minister Mazen al-Faraya also condemned the attack and vowed to bring those responsible to justice. The government declared three days of national mourning.

The shooting sent shock waves through Jordan, where Christians make up an estimated 2% to 3% of the population and have long coexisted with the Muslim majority. Karak is home to a historically significant Christian community, making the attack on the church particularly sensitive.

Jordanian religious leaders, the country's Grand Mufti and the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem condemned the violence. The United Nations, the European Union and foreign diplomatic missions also expressed solidarity with Jordan and denounced the targeting of civilians and places of worship.