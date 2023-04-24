Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Ethiopian counterpart Demeke Mekonnen Monday discussed the evacuation of Turkish citizens from Sudan, diplomatic sources said.

Türkiye on Sunday started repatriation operations in Sudan for its citizens amid the continuing conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the country.

Two of three groups of Turkish citizens evacuated from Sudan reached the border of Ethiopia on Monday.

The Turkish nationals will next take a flight from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to Istanbul.

Clashes between rival Sudanese military factions continued on Sunday despite a 72-hour cease-fire for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday.

There have been reports of explosions and fighting, particularly around the military headquarters and presidential palace in Khartoum.

At least 413 people have died and more than 3,500 injured in Sudan since the fighting erupted on April 15 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.