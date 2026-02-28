Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the recent developments in the region with counterparts from across the Middle East, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source said Saturday.

Fidan held phone calls with foreign ministers of Iran, Saudia Arabia, Qatar, Syria and others, to discuss steps to take in order to end U.S. and Israeli attacks on Türkiye’s neighbor Iran, the source said.

The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran earlier on Saturday, targeting its leadership and plunging the Middle East into a new conflict that President Donald Trump said would end a ⁠security threat to the U.S. and give Iranians a chance to topple their rulers.

Tehran responded by ⁠launching missiles at Israel. Explosions also rang out in nearby oil-producing Gulf Arab countries, which said they had intercepted missiles from Iran after Tehran warned it would strike the region if it was attacked.

The first wave of strikes in what the Pentagon named "OPERATION EPIC FURY" mainly targeted Iranian officials, a source familiar with the matter said.