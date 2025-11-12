Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) President Rıfat Hisarcıklıoğlu attended the Türkiye-Egypt roundtable meeting on Wednesday in Ankara to discuss strengthening economic cooperation and regional relations.

Speaking at the meeting, Abdelatty noted that his government is committed to facilitating Turkish investments and strengthening economic cooperation between the two nations.

He underlined that Cairo aims to expand trade and investment ties with Türkiye, describing Egypt as “a gateway to Africa” for Turkish businesses.

Hisarcıklıoğlu noted that Türkiye and Egypt share deep cultural and historical ties, saying that the positive atmosphere created by the mutual visits of the two presidents has boosted cooperation prospects.

“Even during challenging political times, the business communities of both countries continued their dialogue,” Hisarcıklıoğlu said.

He emphasized that Turkish firms have invested about $3 billion in Egypt, with around 200 companies operating in the country, employing nearly 100,000 Egyptians.

Both officials voiced confidence that economic cooperation will pave the way for stronger political and regional ties between Ankara and Cairo.

Moreover, the first meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt Joint Planning Group will also be held under the co-chairmanship of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Thursday in Ankara.

During the meeting, Fidan is expected to emphasize the vital importance of fully implementing the cease-fire in Gaza and to exchange views on the subsequent phases of the truce process.

Fidan is further expected to discuss ongoing efforts to ensure lasting stability in Syria and reaffirm the shared commitment to preserving Libya’s political unity.

Both sides are also expected to evaluate how they can jointly contribute to promoting the Eastern Mediterranean as a region of peace, prosperity and stability.

Bilateral relations between Türkiye and Egypt have recently strengthened through high-level contacts and visits. Fidan and Abdelatty have maintained regular communication and coordination on bilateral and regional issues, with Abdelatty last visiting Türkiye on Feb. 4.