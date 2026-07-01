National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalın met with Egyptian General Intelligence Service chief Hassan Rashad in Ankara on Monday to discuss the Gaza cease-fire, bilateral ties and a range of regional security issues, Turkish security sources said.

The two intelligence chiefs reviewed the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza cease-fire agreement and agreed to continue strengthening coordination and cooperation to help prevent Israel's escalating violations of the truce, the sources said.

Kalın reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, stressing that Ankara would continue to stand by Palestinians with all available means, as it has done throughout the conflict.

The meeting also covered Türkiye-Egypt bilateral relations and regional developments, including efforts to unify political authorities and military forces in eastern and western Libya under a single administration.

The officials further exchanged views on the latest developments in Somalia and discussed the ongoing conflict in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

The meeting comes as Ankara and Cairo continue to deepen cooperation on regional security following the normalization of diplomatic relations, with Gaza remaining a key focus of coordination between the two countries.