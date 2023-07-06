Revitalization of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt after a decade will have positive implications for both countries, Türkiye's Ambassador to Cairo Salih Mutlu Şen said Thursday.

"Diplomatic relations between the two countries were never completely cut, but only reduced to the level of charge d'affaires," Şen told Anadolu.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt have been at the level of charge d'affaires since 2013.

"The reappointment of mutual ambassadors is an important milestone for the two brotherly nations," Şen said, adding that relations between Türkiye and Egypt have entered a new era.

"During this new era and after a 10-year hiatus, it is time for the two brotherly nations to meet, embrace and support each other in every field," the ambassador affirmed.

Şen said: "The peoples, institutions and private sectors of the two countries will benefit from all kinds of future cooperation opportunities."

Turkish Institutions in Egypt

Ambassador Şen expressed the Turkish desire to reopen the Alexandria representative offices of Anadolu Agency (AA), TRT, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), and Yunus Emre Institute (YEE), which were closed in Egypt in the past years.

Sen stated: "Negotiations to reopen these institutions will continue with the Egyptian side."

Presidential summit

Regarding the expected summit between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, he said: "The appointment of ambassadors was an important diplomatic step."

Without giving a date for the summit, the ambassador said: "It is a matter of time for a summit to be realized."