Egypt’s Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Ashraf Salem Zaher met his Turkish counterpart Yaşar Güler on Monday in Ankara. The two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for defense cooperation, the ministry announced after the meeting.

Ankara and Cairo gradually rebuilt their ties in the past three years after years of chill in their long-standing relationship. As Israel increased its violent campaign of expansion in the region, two countries grew closer. They explored more political, economic and security cooperation.

In his last visit to Egypt, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted the need to deepen cooperation, especially in maritime trade and transportation, freedom of navigation and maritime security.

The two countries have also coordinated on humanitarian efforts related to Gaza, which is bordered by Egypt.

Earlier this month, Türkiye and Egypt also signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the use of maritime routes and regional and international transport corridors.