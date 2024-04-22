Türkiye has certain expectations from Iraq in the fight against PKK terrorists, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid during talks in Baghdad, Türkiye's Directorate of Communications said Monday.

Iraq must be rid of all kinds of terrorism, Erdoğan reportedly said as he met Rashid in the Iraqi capital for the first time in over 12 years.

The pair discussed Turkish-Iraqi relations, as well as Israel’s attacks on Gaza, and regional and global issues, the directorate said.

Erdoğan also emphasized the importance of straightening out the relations between Baghdad and the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), a semi-autonomous entity that rules the northern parts of Iraq where the PKK terrorist group has an operational and political foothold.

The president conveyed to Rashid the necessity for bringing the region’s Turkmen residents to the “position they deserve,” as well.

Efforts to stop Israel’s atrocities in Gaza continue, Erdoğan also said, adding that Muslim nations in the meantime “must act together” for it.