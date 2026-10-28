Türkiye's Foreign Ministry extended condolences to Spain over the tragic train accident that killed dozens of people near the city of Toledo on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said Türkiye was deeply saddened by the loss of life resulting from the train accident.

"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Spain, and wish the injured a speedy recovery," the ministry said, adding that no Turkish citizens have lost their lives in the accident.

The Turkish Embassy in Madrid is closely following the developments regarding the accident, the ministry added.

At least 64 people were killed Wednesday when a high-speed train slammed into the rear of another train in central Spain, derailing two carriages and leaving wreckage scattered across a field as emergency crews raced to rescue survivors. The cause of the collision was not immediately known.