Türkiye wants to play an active role and become a stabilizing power in its region, the country's Parliament speaker said on Wednesday.

"We want to take an active and effective role in foreign policy as an element of peace, stability and confidence," said Numan Kurtulmuş.

"In particular, we know very well what difficulties the world goes through solving the problems of the region we live in when there is no peace, trust or stability," Kurtulmuş said in an address to Turkish ambassadors serving abroad and at home.

The ambassadors gathered in the capital Ankara for the 14th Ambassadors Conference to discuss regional and international developments, global trends, and recent challenges and opportunities.

Stressing the importance of Türkiye's stance on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Kurtulmuş said: "Türkiye has shown all its power to end the war between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible in order to ensure peace, trust and stability."

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

On recent provocative Islamophobic incidents, Kurtulmuş said Quran burning in some Western countries should not only be seen as an insult to Muslims but as an act by fascists who are hostile to humanity and democracy.

"This in itself is a clear crime against humanity, against the whole of humanity. Today, those who keep silent about this for one reason or another are actually preparing their own end," he added.

The development of racist and anti-Islamic movements in Europe "dulls the political veins of Europe," Kurtulmuş said.

Islamophobic figures or groups have repeatedly carried out Quran burnings and similar desecration attempts in Northern Europe in recent months, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the world.