Under Türkiye’s leadership, the region is moving toward a century of broader Turkic world influence, Kürşad Zorlu, deputy chair of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and head of relations with Turkic states, said Thursday, outlining an ambitious new phase in Ankara’s foreign policy.

Addressing the Turkic World Consultation Meeting, which convened civil society leaders from across Turkic nations, Zorlu described the growing institutional, economic and cultural integration among Turkic states as a “diplomatic success.”

He emphasized that Türkiye sees this emerging unity not merely as a geopolitical strategy, but as a moral and historical responsibility rooted in shared ancestry, language and cultural memory stretching from Central Asia to the Balkans.

“The Turkic world is not a geographical border but an atlas of hearts,” Zorlu said.

Zorlu credited the 2021 Istanbul summit with turning what was once a vague ideal into a functional international entity: the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). “This is not an ordinary organization,” he said. “It has moved from a speculative concept to a recognized international institution with nearly 34 areas of cooperation.”

Among these fields are energy, trade, defense, technology, innovation, transportation, cultural diplomacy and academic exchanges – all identified as priority areas in this new phase of regional engagement.

Zorlu lauded the contributions of national leaders in institutionalizing the OTS, especially Erdoğan, whose vision he said continues to guide Türkiye’s proactive stance in the Turkic world.

Regional power center

Zorlu drew attention to the growing economic potential of the Turkic world and its strategic location at the heart of global production and trade routes.

“Today, the Turkic states have surpassed a combined production volume of $2 trillion, positioning themselves among the world’s 10 most influential economic regions,” he stated.

He emphasized the critical importance of the region’s geographical positioning, surrounded by major economic powers: China to the east, the Middle East and India to the south – with a combined production exceeding $6 trillion –and the European Union and Russia to the west and north, respectively.

“Approximately $50 trillion in production capacity encircles the Turkic world, underscoring its central role in global economic dynamics,” Zorlu remarked.

Zorlu emphasized the Middle Corridor as a vital transit route, stretching from the Zangezur Corridor through the Caspian Sea to China’s western borders and onward to Europe. He said the corridor now commands a potential $600 billion trade capacity, embedding the Turkic world deep into the global trade matrix.

He argued that the Turkic region’s integration is not solely political or economic, but increasingly cultural and social. “Education programs, academic partnerships, and cultural exchanges are no longer optional; they are essential pillars of Turkic integration,” he said.

Zorlu placed special emphasis on civil society, calling NGOs and grassroots movements “the most vibrant colors on the atlas of hearts.” He announced Türkiye’s intention to launch a regional civil society network under Erdoğan’s auspices to increase people-to-people ties.

“We must create a civil society cooperation network that will announce itself first to the Turkic world, then to the world at large,” he said.

He also stressed the strategic importance of shared cultural and educational efforts: “Turkic integration must rest on not only political and economic foundations, but also on social and cultural ones.”

Zorlu called for developing the institutional capacity of Turkic NGOs, ensuring they work in coordinated platforms to foster lasting integration. “We are no longer a community reacting to someone else’s script. We are writing our own,” he said.

Defense, Technology

Highlighting Türkiye’s recent strides in national defense – including the rollout of the Kaan national combat aircraft, soon to be exported to Indonesia –Zorlu said defense cooperation has become a beacon for Turkic unity.

He noted that this excites not only governments but also citizens across the region, calling it a “shared pride” and proof of the Turkic world’s capacity for indigenous innovation.

Zorlu concluded by asserting that the Turkic world vision transcends partisan boundaries. “The Turkic world is a matter above politics,” he said. “It is a historical responsibility, and under President Erdoğan’s leadership, we are marching steadily toward the ‘Century of the Turkic World.’”

He added: “We are strong together. We grow together. And we will triumph together.”

Formally established in 2021, the Organization of Turkic States includes Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan as full members. Hungary and Turkmenistan participate as observers. The OTS has increasingly sought to institutionalize cooperation in various fields, framing itself as a cultural, economic and strategic alliance rooted in shared identity and geopolitical interests.

Zorlu’s remarks reflect a wider regional ambition to not only deepen intra-Turkic ties but also to position this bloc as a critical actor in Eurasia’s evolving power architecture.