Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran paid a visit to Algeria, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Thursday, as the two Mediterranean countries look to bolster bilateral ties.

Political and regional matters between the two countries were discussed during Duran’s visit to Algiers, the ministry said.

Duran met with Algerian Foreign Ministry Secretary General Lounes Magramane and was received by Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmad Attaf. The meetings tackled additional steps that could be taken to advance regional cooperation and bilateral ties, according to the ministry.

Discussions ranged from bilateral and to regional issues, including developments in the Sahel region and steps to develop bilateral trade and reach the $10 billion (TL 398.60 billion ) trade volume target.

Duran and his interlocutors also discussed cooperation in the defense industry and energy fields, as well as the current status of agreements under negotiation.

Türkiye-Algeria ties are progressing day by day thanks to the mutual willpower of the presidents of both countries and the influence of mutual high-level contracts, the ministry said, noting that the meetings carried out by the delegation headed by Duran were beneficial to maintain the progress.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Algeria in April this year to inaugurate the Turkish Consulate in the northwestern city of Oran and to attend the 3rd Türkiye-Algeria Joint Planning Group.

Received by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to closer cooperation to navigate regional issues and formulate shared policies with Algeria.

Türkiye will host Tebboune for the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Meeting later this year.

In recent years, Türkiye has established a record high number of diplomatic representations in Africa. Ankara highlights it is expanding relations with North African countries and the wider continent with a “cooperative, not exploitative" approach.

Türkiye and Algeria share a common history as well as deep-rooted cultural ties. Bilateral relations have gained impetus over the past few years, and the two countries signed the Friendship and Cooperation Agreement in 2006.

Algeria is one of Türkiye's most important trade partners in Africa and holds a significant place in diversifying Türkiye's energy import sources.

While approximately 1,400 Turkish companies, including 60 contracting companies, are registered in Algeria, direct Turkish investments in the country have reached $6 billion, and the total trade volume in 2024 reached $6.42 billion.