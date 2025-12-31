Türkiye has lifted visa requirements for citizens of the People’s Republic of China, allowing visa-free entry for short-term tourist travel and transit stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period, according to a presidential decree published Wednesday.

Under the decision signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, holders of ordinary passports from China will be exempt from visa requirements for tourist visits and transit travel to Türkiye, with a maximum stay of 90 days within any 180-day period.

The decision was published in the Official Gazette and will enter into force on Jan. 2.

The move is expected to contribute to the development of tourism, trade and people-to-people ties between Türkiye and China.