Türkiye has entered a new and positive era in its relations with Greece, Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan said Tuesday at a joint press conference with his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis in Ankara.

“The sides now must bring a new approach to solving their problems,” Fidan told reporters after holding talks with Gerapetritis addressing their string of decades-old disputes.

Discussions between the pair took place in a more friendly climate triggered by Greece sending assistance to Türkiye following a devastating earthquake earlier this year, and Türkiye offering condolences after a deadly train crash in Greece.